76ers' Ben Simmons: Flirts with triple-double Wednesday
Simmons supplied 19 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 victory over the Hawks.
Simmons has not let off the gas yet this season, flirting with a triple-double in nearly every contest. He's scored at least 18 points in six of the team's eight games and has yet to record less than seven rebounds and five assists in any given matchup. He's without a doubt the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year and has arguably exceeded both real-life and fantasy expectations.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores career-high 24 points•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores career-high 23 points•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Drops first career triple-double•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Nears triple-double again•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Another double-double in Friday's loss•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Excels in debut Wednesday•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.