Simmons supplied 19 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 victory over the Hawks.

Simmons has not let off the gas yet this season, flirting with a triple-double in nearly every contest. He's scored at least 18 points in six of the team's eight games and has yet to record less than seven rebounds and five assists in any given matchup. He's without a doubt the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year and has arguably exceeded both real-life and fantasy expectations.