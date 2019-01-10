76ers' Ben Simmons: Flirts with triple-double
Simmons generated 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 FT) and collected 10 rebounds along with eight assists and two steals across 35 minutes Wednesday against Washington.
Simmons continues to post diverse final lines, although his seven turnovers were detrimental to his team's overall performance. The 22-year-old LSU product is averaging a healthy 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five matchups, nearly matching his season totals (16.4 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 8.0 apg in 40 games).
