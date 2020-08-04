Simmons amassed just eight points (4-6 FG), five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 132-130 victory over San Antonio.

Simmons had an uneventful outing Monday, managing minimal production before fouling out. The was a blow for anyone that may have included him in their DFS lineup and for those in resumption leagues, he should be much better than this in a favorable matchup against the Wizards on Wednesday.