Simmons turned in 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 26 minutes in Saturday's 122-112 loss to the Clippers.

Simmons' night was cut short with his sixth foul in the fourth quarter. He had an efficient night from the floor and registered well in the rebound column before exiting, but he's now played two consecutive games where his shot volume hasn't reached his seasonal averages. This follows a four-game span where he averaged 15.5 attempts per game. The tough defenses of the Lakers and Clippers are likely to blame for the downward trend.