76ers' Ben Simmons: Full line in opening loss
Simmons put up 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-11 FT), 15 rebounds, eight assists, four steals, and two blocks in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 105-87 season-opening loss to the Celtics.
Simmons hit the ground running Tuesday, filling the box score and coming within two assists of a triple-double. He was full of energy on both ends of the floor and although only a small sample size, looks set to improve on last-seasons rookie of the year performance. The free-throws were once again a concern as he went just 5-of-11 from the charity stripe. If he can somehow manage to turn his efficiency from the stripe around, he could be in the discussion to finish the season as a top 10 fantasy player.
