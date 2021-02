Simmons (illness), who didn't participate in shootaround, is a game-time call for Friday's game against the Bulls, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Simmons is still officially listed as probable, so the expectation should be that he'll take the court. Still, if he happens to sit out, more minutes would go to the likes of Tyrese Maxey and Furkan Korkmaz.