Simmons had 22 points (11-15 FG), nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block in Wednesday's Game 2 win over the Wizards.

Simmons put up a bizarre six-point, 15-rebound, 15-assist line in Game 1, but he was much more effective as a scorer Wednesday night. As usual, Simmons did most of his damage around the rim, and he avoided the free-throw line after missing all six of his attempts in Game 1. With the series shifting to D.C. for Game 3 on Saturday, Simmons and the Sixers will have an opportunity to take full control and potentially close things out as early as Monday night.