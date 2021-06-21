Simmons ended with just five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 assists, eight rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 103-96 loss to the Hawks.

Simmons capitulated on the offensive end once again Sunday as the 76ers fell out of the playoffs at the hands of the Hawks. After what can only be described as a horrendous stretch of games, Simmons is sure to be a hot topic moving forward, especially when it comes to his immediate playing future. At this point, it would certainly not be a shock to see him at least offered up in trade talks.