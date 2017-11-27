76ers' Ben Simmons: Goes through shootaround Monday
Simmons (elbow) took part in shootaround Monday and is listed as questionable to play versus the Cavaliers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Soreness in his left elbow kept Simmons out of Saturday's blowout win over the Magic, which marked his first absence of the season. The issue isn't believed to be anything serious, but the Sixers will wait until closer to game-time to make a final decision. If Simmons is ultimately ruled out, T.J. McConnell would be in line to make another start in his place, though, for what it's worth, Pompey speculated that he'd be "shocked" if Simmons doesn't play.
