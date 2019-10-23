Play

76ers' Ben Simmons: Good to go for opener

Simmons (back) is starting at point guard Wednesday against the Celtics, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

As expected, Simmons is good to go for Wednesday's regular-season opener after missing Philadelphia's final preseason game with a back injury. He tallied 39 points, 22 rebounds, 15 assists and five steals in 39 preseason minutes.

