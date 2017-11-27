Simmons (elbow) will play in Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Simmons was sidelined Saturday against the Magic with a sore left elbow, but was never expected to miss extended time. After testing it out during pregame warmups, Simmons feels good enough to take the court and will resume his usual role in the starting lineup. T.J. McConnell, who put up an impressive 15 points, seven rebounds, 13 assists and three steals in relief, should head back to the bench in the corresponding move. In the five games prior to Saturday's absence, Simmons averaged 21.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.8 steals across 27.4 minutes, making him an elite play on any given night.