Simmons (undisclosed) is active and starting Saturday against the Pistons.

Coach Doc Rivers said earlier in the day the 24-year-old's status was "up in the air" due to some unspecified minor injuries, but the point guard is available for Saturday's matchup with Detroit. Simmons had 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's win over Boston.