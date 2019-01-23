76ers' Ben Simmons: Good to go Wedneday

Simmons (illness) will play Wednesday against the Spurs, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Simmons, who was questionable leading up to Wednesday's game after missing Tuesday's practice due to an upper respiratory infection, was cleared prior to game-time and will take the court against the Spurs. In 47 games this year, the second-year guard is averaging 16.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.3 minutes.