Simmons notched 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 127-121 loss against the Pacers.

Simmons was accurate from the field and might have grabbed 13 rebounds or more for the seventh time this season, but he wasn't able to carry the Sixers to a win in the restart opener. His versatility is fantasy gold for most users, however, and his combination of efficient scoring and ability to fill the stat sheet on a nightly basis should keep him valuable across all formats.