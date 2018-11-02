Simmons ended up with 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 122-113 victory over the Clippers.

Simmons managed just two turnovers Thursday, a vast improvement on his 11 from the previous game. He recorded a double-double including 11 assists and he continues to show off his passing skills on a nightly basis. Simmons is cruising along right now but it does feel like he has another gear to which he could go to at any time. At the current rate of production, much like Joel Embbid, Simmons is going to be in the discussion as a first-round player come next season.