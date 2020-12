Simmons scored nine points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, eights assists and two blocks across 26 minutes in Friday's preseason win over the Pacers.

Simmons paced the 76ers with 26 minutes, though he took a complementary role in terms of shot taking. Nevertheless, he filled the stat sheet, as has come to be expected. That's a safe bet to continue Wednesday when the Sixers open the regular season against the Wizards.