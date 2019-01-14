76ers' Ben Simmons: Has monster day on boards

Simmons scored 20 points (10-13 FG, 0-2 FT) and recorded 22 rebounds along with nine assists across 37 minutes Sunday against the Knicks.

Simmons narrowly missed putting together back-to-back triple-doubles, falling just one assist shy. He's been a beast on the boards of late, racking up 42 total rebounds over his previous three contests. Simmons will continue to be a must-start in most if not all league formats moving forward.