Simmons recorded 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 32 minutes in the 113-107 win against Washington on Wednesday.

Simmons puts together a well-rounded performance in the win Wednesday. The guard showed up in all aspects in the season opener, just missing a triple-double. Simmons not only had a rather good night on the floor, but he also showed up in the dirty areas collecting rebounds. Simmons will look to make a strong start as he had a questionable season last year