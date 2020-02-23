76ers' Ben Simmons: Heading for MRI
Simmons is set to undergo an MRI on his lower back Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The 23-year-old missed Thursday's win over the Nets, but he returned to the court Saturday against the Bucks only to aggravate the injury within the first five minutes of the opening tip. The MRI should provide some clarity on the injury, but any lingering back issues for Simmons would have a significant impact on the Sixers down the stretch. He should be considered questionable for Monday's game versus Atlanta until the imaging results are released.
