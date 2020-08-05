Simmons departed Wednesday's game against the Wizards during the third quarter, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

Simmons grabbed a rebound and appeared to tweak his upper leg or lower back, and he immediately left the game and hobbled his way toward the locker room. The Sixers are yet to issue an update, but Simmons' day is almost certainly done, and it remains to be seen if he'll miss any additional time. Philadelphia is off Thursday before facing the Magic on Friday