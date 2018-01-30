76ers' Ben Simmons: Held in check in loss to Bucks
Simmons scored 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 FT) to go along with six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 107-95 loss to the Bucks.
Simmons had the opportunity to step up with Joel Embiid resting, and although he was efficient, he barely reached double-figures in shot attempts. The rookie also fell short of his season averages in rebounds and assists, as he appeared to struggle with Milwaukee's length. Simmons remains capable of filling the box score on a given night and could thrive in Wednesday's matchup with the lowly Nets.
