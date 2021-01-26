Simmons scored 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-3 FT) to go along four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 21 minutes in Monday's loss to the Pistons.

Simmons picked up two fouls within the first five minutes of game action and then immediately picked up a third foul after re-entering the game early in the second quarter. He was limited to a season-low 21 minutes as a result, the first time he has failed to play at least 30 minutes since Dec. 31. Positively, Simmons still managed a pair of steals, his fourth consecutive game with multiple swipes.