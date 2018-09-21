At Friday's media day, Simmons indicated that he doesn't expect to be a three-point threat this season, Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice reports.

While Simmons acknowledged that he's tweaked some "little things" with his inconsistent jumper over the summer, he was rather candid in saying that he won't be much of a threat from beyond the arc. "I'm not going to come in and hit threes this season," Simmons said. "That's not what I'm going to do." The No. 1 overall pick in 2016 took only 11 threes all of last season, failing to connect on a single attempt. Nonetheless, he had one of the best debut campaigns in recent history, averaging 15.8 points, 8.2 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 combined steals/blocks across 81 games. Entering the offseason, the hope was that Simmons would prioritize extending his range, but for the time being, it appears as though he'll double-down on what he already does well. Even without a reliable jumper, Simmons' counting stats make him a valuable fantasy commodity, but the complete lack of three-pointers are a glaring weakness, and the 22-year-old also struggled at the line (56.0% FT) as a rookie.