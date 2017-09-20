Coach Brett Brown said Wednesday that Simmons is "dominating the gym" during 5-on-5 offseason workouts, Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com reports.

There's a good chance this is simply a coach propping up his player, but it's nonetheless encouraging to hear after a foot injury kept Simmons out of the entirety of what would have been his rookie season. The Sixers reportedly plan to use Simmons at multiple positions, including point guard, but it appears he'll begin games as the nominal power forward, and that's the position he'll most often defend. "I think he has a chance to be a multi-position elite defensive player," Brown said. "It's jaw-dropping how he covers ground"