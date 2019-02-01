76ers' Ben Simmons: Impressive effort in victory Thursday
Simmons ended with 26 points (10-13 FG, 6-9 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 113-104 victory over Golden State.
Simmons was fantastic for the 76ers on Thursday, hitting 10-of-13 from the field, finishing with 26 points. He made some clutch plays down the stretch and this was certainly a statement victory for the 76ers. Prior to the game, Simmons was named to the All-star game and perhaps that was some extra motivation coming up against the best team in the league.
