76ers' Ben Simmons: Inks five-year max with Sixers
Simmons agreed to a five-year, $170 million max contract with the Sixers on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The two sides have reportedly been working on the deal for several weeks, and the Sixers now have another core piece locked up for the foreseeable future. While Simmons has faced heavy criticism for his lack of a jumpshot, the soon-to-be-23-year-old remains one of the better all-around young players in the league, with his size and physicality presenting matchup issues for opponents. A first-time-All-Star last season, Simmons appeared in 79 games and posted averages of 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Nearing max extension•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Offensively stifled Sunday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Stellar showing in Game 6 win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: All-around stat line in win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Nears double-double in Game 1 loss•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Drops 15 to close out series•
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...