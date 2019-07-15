76ers' Ben Simmons: Inks five-year max with Sixers

Simmons agreed to a five-year, $170 million max contract with the Sixers on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The two sides have reportedly been working on the deal for several weeks, and the Sixers now have another core piece locked up for the foreseeable future. While Simmons has faced heavy criticism for his lack of a jumpshot, the soon-to-be-23-year-old remains one of the better all-around young players in the league, with his size and physicality presenting matchup issues for opponents. A first-time-All-Star last season, Simmons appeared in 79 games and posted averages of 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.