76ers' Ben Simmons: Just misses another triple-double
Simmons finished with 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, two steals and a block across 34 minutes in the 76ers' loss to the Rockets on Friday.
Simmons finished just one rebound shy of yet another triple-double in Friday's loss, though his stellar play wasn't enough to overcome the surging Rockets, especially when counting his seven turnovers. SImmons has nearly averaged a triple-double over his last four games and should remain an elite option across most formats.
