76ers' Ben Simmons: Just misses another triple-double

Simmons tallied 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and four steals over 35 minutes in the 76ers' loss to the Bulls on Wednesday.

Simmons nearly came away with another triple-double in Wednesday's loss, though his team still lost. Simmons has stepped his game up recently, averaging 17.3 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and a block over his last three games, which include two triple-doubles.