Simmons scored 23 points (7-13 FG, 9-11 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 122-119 overtime win over the Hornets.

After racking up 12 triple-doubles in his first NBA campaign last season, Simmons already has two this year and nearly grabbed his third in 17 games Saturday. The Sixers are still adjusting to the addition of Jimmy Butler, but it doesn't seem like Simmons' multi-category fantasy impact will be affected.