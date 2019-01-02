76ers' Ben Simmons: Just misses triple-double in win
Simmons supplied 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in the 76ers' 119-113 win over the Clippers on Tuesday.
Simmons provided his signature across-the-board production, serving as a solid complementary offensive option while also setting up plenty of his teammates for scoring opportunities. He also had some key points himself on a floating jumper and a dunk with 39.6 and 14.1 seconds remaining, respectively. The well-balanced, robust production was a nice bounce-back for Simmons after he'd uncharacteristically posted just three rebounds and assists apiece on Sunday night versus Trail Blazers. He'll look to keep up his strong start to the new calendar year versus the Suns on Wednesday night.
