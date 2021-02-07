Simmons posted 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's win over the Nets.

Simmons was dealing with a calf issue prior to Saturday's matchup, but he didn't show any ill effects of this injury en route to his fourth double-double of the season -- it was also his eighth game with at least 10 rebounds and he also ended just two assists shy of another triple-double. Simmons might not be scoring as much as in the past, but he has taken a big leap both as a rebounder and as a playmaker. As a result, he remains one of the league's elite stat-stuffing players.