Simmons posted 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 115-102 win over the Wizards.

Simmons provided a solid, balanced stat line in Tuesday's win, as his team was boosted by the energy of an elated Philly crowd still celebrating a Super Bowl victory. After a red-hot start, Simmons has almost fallen from contention as the NBA's Rookie of the Year due to a precipitous fall in production. While it seems like he has hit the deadly rookie wall, his numbers have trended up a bit since his masterful triple-double against the Bulls two weeks ago. His output is still solid and although he's still a bit overpriced in DFS play, he's a solid first guard in other formats.