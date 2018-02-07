76ers' Ben Simmons: Leads team in assists on Tuesday
Simmons posted 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 115-102 win over the Wizards.
Simmons provided a solid, balanced stat line in Tuesday's win, as his team was boosted by the energy of an elated Philly crowd still celebrating a Super Bowl victory. After a red-hot start, Simmons has almost fallen from contention as the NBA's Rookie of the Year due to a precipitous fall in production. While it seems like he has hit the deadly rookie wall, his numbers have trended up a bit since his masterful triple-double against the Bulls two weeks ago. His output is still solid and although he's still a bit overpriced in DFS play, he's a solid first guard in other formats.
