76ers' Ben Simmons: Leads way with 28 points

Simmons contributed 28 points (11-12 FG, 6-10 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 118-114 victory over the Hornets.

Simmons got to the basket at will Tuesday night, missing just one shot on the night en route to his highest point total in March. He has averaged 18.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.7 assists in the month, showcasing his unique skillset every night.