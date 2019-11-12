76ers' Ben Simmons: Likely a game-time call

Simmons (shoulder) remains questionable for Tuesday's game against Cleveland, Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice reports.

Simmons has missed the last two games with a sprained AC joint, but he'll have a chance to make his return Tuesday on the first night of a home/road back-to-back. The Sixers will likely wait to see how Simmons' responds during warmups, so a final call may not come until close to the 7:00 PM ET tip.