76ers' Ben Simmons: Likely out three games
Simmons (shoulder) will likely miss the next three games with a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
An X-ray cleared Simmons of a potentially more serious injury, which is good news, though it sounds like he'll still miss a few games. The point guard has missed just four games in his career to date. In his absence, Raul Neto is a candidate to benefit from increased run, while the rest of the starters will probably absorb most of the usage.
