Simmons (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Heat, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

Along with Joel Embiid (back), Simmons is expected to play Tuesday night as he returns from a two-game absence due to a swollen knee. The 24-year-old point guard is averaging 13.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game so far to start the year.