Simmons is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons due to back tightness.

Simmons posted eight points (4-8 FG), 10 assists, nine rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes Friday in the 109-107 victory over the Pelicans. With the 76ers playing in the second night of a back-to-back set, it looks like they are monitoring the point-forward's back. His final status will presumably be determined by how he is feeling closer to tip-off.