Simmons (back) is designated as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Simmons exited Saturday's game against Orlando with tightness in his back, and he was held out of practice Monday. While that's not the most encouraging of signs, the fact that he's carrying a questionable tag means the team is hoping he'll make progress by shootaround Tuesday morning. If Simmons is ultimately held out, T.J. McConnell and Landry Shamet would be in position to benefit. Simmons was limited to just eight minutes Saturday, a game in which Shamet and McConnell played 21 and 25 minutes, respectively, off the bench.