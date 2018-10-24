Simmons (back) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Bucks.

Simmons sat out Tuesday's loss to the Pistons with back tightness. There appears to be some optimism that he could take the court Wednesday. If he ends up missing the game, T.J. McConnell, J.J. Redick, Markelle Fultz and Landry Shamet are all candidates to see expanded roles once more.