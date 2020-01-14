76ers' Ben Simmons: Logs 24 points, 14 boards

Simmons turned in 24 points (10-17 FG, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 101-95 loss to the Pacers.

Simmons attacked the rim with aggression and dominated on the boards, though he did do most of his damage in the first half before falling off in the latter stages of the contest. It's going to be his show while Joel Embiid (finger) is sidelined, so fantasy owners can expect Simmons to remain in attack mode for at least the next several games until the team's star big man is back.