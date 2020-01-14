76ers' Ben Simmons: Logs 24 points, 14 boards
Simmons turned in 24 points (10-17 FG, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 101-95 loss to the Pacers.
Simmons attacked the rim with aggression and dominated on the boards, though he did do most of his damage in the first half before falling off in the latter stages of the contest. It's going to be his show while Joel Embiid (finger) is sidelined, so fantasy owners can expect Simmons to remain in attack mode for at least the next several games until the team's star big man is back.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Double-double plus four swipes•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Just misses another double-double•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Near triple-double in victory•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Triple-double against Houston•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Not on injury report•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Absent from Monday's practice•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...