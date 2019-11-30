76ers' Ben Simmons: Logs 38 minutes in Friday's win

Simmons supplied 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-10 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 101-95 win over the Knicks.

Simmons logged a game-high 38 minutes despite playing through an illness, as the 76ers needed big showings from him and Joel Embiid with Al Horford (rest) and Josh Richardson (hamstring) sidelined. Given that Simmons saw such a heavy load of minutes in this one, he can likely be expected to earn another ample serving of playing time in Saturday's matchup versus the Pacers.