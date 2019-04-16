76ers' Ben Simmons: Logs triple-double in Game 2 win

Simmons supplied 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds, and two steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 145-123 Game 2 win over the Nets.

Simmons bounced back after struggling in Saturday's Game 1 loss to collect the second playoff triple-double of his career. He was in attack mode from the opening tip and didn't let up, helping his team scorch the Nets for 51 points while building a massive lead in the third quarter. Expect the star sophomore to be extremely aggressive once again during Thursday's Game 3 in Brooklyn.