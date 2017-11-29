76ers' Ben Simmons: Looks like game-time call Wednesday
Simmons (ankle) will likely be a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt with the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
The 76ers officially list Simmons as questionable on their injury report after a right ankle sprain resulted in his early departure in Monday's loss to the Cavaliers. Head coach Brett Brown may provide an update on the rookie's health in the hours leading up to the 7:00 p.m. EDT tipoff, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the organization erred on the side of caution and kept Simmons sidelined for the second time this season. If Simmons does sit out, T.J. McConnell would likely pick up most of the minutes at point guard and could representing an appealing value play in DFS contests.
