76ers' Ben Simmons: Makes quick exit Saturday

Simmons (back) won't return to Saturday's game in Milwaukee, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Simmons aggravated his back injury on a layup in the first quarter and made his way to the locker room after playing the first five minutes. The young point guard missed Thursday's game due to the issue but attempted to make a quick return to the court this weekend. Simmons should be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Hawks until the team updates his status.