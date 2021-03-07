Simmons and teammate Joel Embiid won't play in Sunday's All-Star Game after being in contact with an individual infected with COVID-19, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Both players had contact with a barber that initially produced an inconclusive test, and he subsequently tested positive for the virus. Team LeBron and Team Durant will both be down one player for Sunday's contest with Simmons and Embiid sidelined. The pair has a few days to clear the COVID-19 protocols before the first game of the second half Thursday at Chicago.