76ers' Ben Simmons: Modest contributions in loss
Simmons managed 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's loss to Boston.
Simmons shot efficiently, but had a third-straight game of uncharacteristically low secondary output. Since the acquisition of Tobias Harris, Simmons has managed just 6.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game, significantly worse than his season-long averages of 9.2 rebounds and 8.0 assists. There's a chance Simmons will have a small downtick in touches with Harris in the fold, but he'll likely adapt as the season progresses and bounce back to his usual averages.
