Simmons' MRI on his left knee came back clean and he's expected to be day-to-day moving forward, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This is outstanding news considering Simmons left Wednesday's game against the Wizards early due to discomfort in his left knee and wasn't able to return. The guard will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis, and will likely be a game-time call against the Magic on Friday. It was reported earlier that Simmons didn't experience swelling or pain while being evaluated in the locker room during and after Wednesday's win.