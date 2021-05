Simmons posted eight points (4-8 FG), 10 assists, nine rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes Friday in the 109-107 victory over the Pelicans.

Simmons managed to dish out double-digit assists for the first time since March 25. This has been a down year for the former No. 1 overall pick, as he's now scored fewer than 10 points nine times and is averaging career lows across the board, including double-doubles and triple-doubles.