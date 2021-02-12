Simmons supplied 23 points (10-12 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal Thursday in a 118-114 loss at Portland.

Despite falling short of the triple-double, Simmons arguably provided his best performance all season. Simmons' 23 points marked a season high and his highest scoring tally since this exact date last year. Simmons was also highly efficient, missing two shots and committing only one turnover. Simmons' overall averages may be down from last season, but this is an example of the upside that makes him highly valuable in fantasy formats.