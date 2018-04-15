Simmons managed 17 points (5-13 FG, 7-10 FT), 14 assists, nine rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Philadelphia's 130-103 win over the Heat in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Simmons once again was a substantial part of the Sixers' success, falling just a rebound short of a triple-double in the process and turning in the second-highest assist total in NBA history for a player making his postseason debut. The dynamic 2017 first overall pick has taken on an especially elevated role during the extended absence of Joel Embiid (orbital), and his elite ball distribution skills will continue to prominently figure into the team's attack even upon the latter's return to action at some point in the first round.